Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 84,750 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 84,750 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of NOW worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NOW by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $999.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.97. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. NOW’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

