Foundry Partners LLC Buys 18,760 Shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Computer Task Group were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 186.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

CTG stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $122.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.70. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

