Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,505 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 66,620 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOFT opened at $25.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $162.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

