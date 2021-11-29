Foundry Partners LLC Has $394,000 Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 2,721.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,609 shares of company stock valued at $53,307,462. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $795.44.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $803.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of -484.02 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.78 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $767.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $655.23.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

