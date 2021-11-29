Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 106,695.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 199.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 251,080 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth about $1,971,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth about $586,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVYA. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

AVYA stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

