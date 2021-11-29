Foundry Partners LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,810 shares during the period.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.