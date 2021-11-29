Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Frax has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $17.64 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00062663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00072220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00095388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,362.82 or 0.07541704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,153.54 or 1.00526082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,179,074,682 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

