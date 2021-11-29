FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FRMO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,325. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. FRMO has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

About FRMO

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

