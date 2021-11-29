Fuse Network Trading 5.7% Higher This Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000743 BTC on major exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $23.34 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00062552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00072822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00095331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.64 or 0.07500490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,935.17 or 0.99737838 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.