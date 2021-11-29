FY2021 Earnings Forecast for EQT Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.77.

EQT stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yale University bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth about $263,059,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in EQT by 6.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 398,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 5.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 520,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,747 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth about $2,768,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth about $221,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

