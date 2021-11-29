FY2021 EPS Estimates for TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for TT Electronics in a report issued on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TT Electronics’ FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

TT Electronics stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

