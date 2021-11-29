FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Decreased by Analyst

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAND. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.03. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

