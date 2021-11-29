FYDcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.89 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $58,539.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 75.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYD is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 596,561,160 coins and its circulating supply is 566,329,386 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

