G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 67,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,449 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 468,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $30.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.86. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

