Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Shares of GRTX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,901,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,234. Galera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTX. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 62,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 269,758 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

