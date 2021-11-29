GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of GBGPF stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. GB Group has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $12.97.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

