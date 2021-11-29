General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.13. 36,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,004. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

