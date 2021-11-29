General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 1.6% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after buying an additional 174,010 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after buying an additional 326,267 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 239,084 shares of company stock worth $15,396,763 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 240,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,253,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. General Motors has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

