Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Short Interest Up 551.6% in November

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 551.6% from the October 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GNBT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.09. 357,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,016. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. Generex Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Generex Biotechnology Company Profile

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

