Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Short Interest Up 551.6% in November

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 551.6% from the October 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GNBT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.09. 357,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,016. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. Generex Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.
Generex Biotechnology Company Profile
