Geneva Partners LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after buying an additional 8,845,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,744,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,880,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.91. 117,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,744,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

