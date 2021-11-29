Geneva Partners LLC Has $7.06 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 3.3% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after buying an additional 757,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 595,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.53. The stock had a trading volume of 56,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,544. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.45. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

