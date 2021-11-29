Geneva Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

EPD stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.80. 30,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,796,107. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

