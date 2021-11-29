Geneva Partners LLC Takes $5.04 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,000. Align Technology comprises 2.4% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $636.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $656.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $648.81. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $468.14 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

