Geneva Partners LLC Takes Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $47,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $55,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $56,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTG has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

BTG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.98. 165,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,262,013. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.97.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

