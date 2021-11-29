Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

GENI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Genius Sports stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 76,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,225. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $52,251,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $50,833,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $42,134,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

