Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 15,804 Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualigen Therapeutics were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QLGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualigen Therapeutics by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 722,716 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Qualigen Therapeutics from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of QLGN opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $4.66.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

