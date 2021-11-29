Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 327,865 Shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) by 135.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,865 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teligent were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Teligent by 181.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teligent in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teligent by 6,400.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 124,555 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teligent by 902.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 248,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teligent by 136.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 531,798 shares during the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLGT opened at $0.17 on Monday. Teligent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

Teligent, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of topical and branded generic and generic injectable pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, and cosmetic markets. The company was founded by Jane E. Hager in 1977 and is headquartered in Buena, NJ.

