Geode Capital Management LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,607 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastech Digital were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 368,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 201,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 2,940.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 29,405 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

