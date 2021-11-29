Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,445 Shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CompX International were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIX opened at $22.01 on Monday. CompX International Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX).

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.