Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Up 147.0% in November

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 147.0% from the October 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

AIQ stock opened at $31.80 on Monday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,319 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.