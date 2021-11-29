Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Trading 4.9% Higher

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) shares traded up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $269.54 and last traded at $269.54. 17,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 262,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.84.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 131.84 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Globant by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,163,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,003,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of Globant by 64.3% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Globant by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

