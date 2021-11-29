GoByte Price Reaches $0.0332 on Major Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $317,776.98 and approximately $30.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

