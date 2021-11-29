goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

EHMEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities started coverage on goeasy in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Shares of EHMEF traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.48. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741. goeasy has a 52-week low of $67.93 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.78.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

