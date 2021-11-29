Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of GAMCU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,304. Golden Arrow Merger has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 2,912.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Golden Arrow Merger by 87.4% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

