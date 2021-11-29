Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 38,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,205,323 shares.The stock last traded at $9.37 and had previously closed at $8.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 36.17%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 110.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOGL. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 35.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter worth $124,000. 36.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

