Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $1.58 Million in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $79.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.62. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $82.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

