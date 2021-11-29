Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 169,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFIV. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $1,127,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter worth about $7,726,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter worth about $4,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFIV opened at $9.82 on Monday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

