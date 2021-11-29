Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.46. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

