Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 493 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNTG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,509,000 after buying an additional 162,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Pennant Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Pennant Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after buying an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Pennant Group by 140.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 118,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth $8,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $582.35 million, a P/E ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 2.37.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

