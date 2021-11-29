Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Hits $0.79 on Major Exchanges

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $761,510.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 53.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00043603 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.33 or 0.00236555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00088719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

