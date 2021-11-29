Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $20,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSBE. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSBE opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59. Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.