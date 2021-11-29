Gradient Investments LLC Buys 35,884 Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 716,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,049,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 614,570 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 83,162 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MORT opened at $18.69 on Monday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $20.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30.

