Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.10.

NYSE AMP opened at $294.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.83 and a fifty-two week high of $312.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

