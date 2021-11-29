Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 14,129 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after acquiring an additional 430,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after acquiring an additional 574,442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 32.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,715,000 after acquiring an additional 174,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,295,000 after acquiring an additional 320,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $72.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.90 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

