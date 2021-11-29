Gradient Investments LLC Sells 206 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,461 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Facebook by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Facebook by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Facebook by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,809,513 shares of company stock worth $628,971,546. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $336.72 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.52 and its 200 day moving average is $345.04. The company has a market cap of $936.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

