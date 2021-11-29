Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $73.57

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.57 and last traded at $73.57, with a volume of 917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.52.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.17.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.