Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Down to $80.10

Nov 29th, 2021

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $80.10, but opened at $78.15. Gravity shares last traded at $77.33, with a volume of 56 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $552.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 1,202.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Gravity in the third quarter worth $1,049,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

