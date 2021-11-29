Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

VYM opened at $108.22 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $111.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.59.

