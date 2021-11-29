Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after acquiring an additional 765,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $88.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

