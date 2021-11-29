Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 226 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $959,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 94,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $94.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average of $92.52. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

